By: ADN40

A group of US divers found six vintage vehicles submerged in a river in Portland, Oregon, USA.

Among the vehicles found in this river are a Mustang Mach 1, a Mazda RX-7 and a Chevrolet LUV truck, which were removed with the help of inflatable rescue bags.

The discovery was made after the group of divers named ´Adventures with Purpose´ that have a YouTube channel, received an email from a follower assuring that in that river they would find “many submerged vehicles”.