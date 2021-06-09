Divergence Won’t Stop Strongest Rebound in 80 Years: Chart

. videos

The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.11% and moves away from 9,200 points

Madrid, Jun 8 (.) .- The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, has fallen today by 0.11%, weighed down by the banking sector and by values ​​related to tourism, and is far from the level of the 9,200 points. With investors pending the meeting of the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) next Thursday and the inflation data in the US, which will be released that same day, the selective has left 10 points and has closed at 9,153, 6. The largest decreases have corresponded to Cie Automotive (1.93%), Aena (1.84%), Santander (1.81%), CaixaBank (1.78%), Mapfre (1.76%) ), IAG (1.66%) and Bankinter (1.44%). Banking entities are affected by the fall in debt interest, a movement that, on the contrary, benefits the renewable and technological sectors. In fact, the most pronounced increases have been for Acciona (2.85%), which is preparing the IPO of its renewable subsidiary, Colonial (1.73%) and Solaria (1.41%). In the rest of Europe, the results have been mixed. Frankfurt is down 0.23% and Milan 0.06%, while London is up 0.25% and Paris 0.11%. The decline in industrial production in Germany and the fall in investor confidence in that country have weighed on investors’ spirits. In the currency market, the euro loses ground against the dollar and changes to 1,218 units. The price of gold, one of the safe haven assets, falls to $ 1,893 per ounce and moves away from the $ 1,900 border. (c) . Agency