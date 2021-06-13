Diver survives after being “swallowed by a humpback whale”

A commercial lobster diver was injured when he said he was swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday.

Michael Packard was in the whale’s closed mouth for 30-40 seconds, he said in a Facebook post on a Provincetown, Massachusetts community page.

“I was lobster diving and a humpback whale tried to eat me. I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds before he surfaced and spit at me. I am very bruised but I have no broken bones, ”Packard wrote, grateful for the help he received from rescuers in Provincetown and seeking to clarify what had happened to him as he generated headlines around the world.

His sister, Cynthia Packard, had told the Cape Cod Times that Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after the Friday morning encounter.

“What a way to become a celebrity, huh?” her mother said as she cautiously sat down to speak to reporters this Friday afternoon.

Packard was about 45 feet deep when “I felt this truck hit me and everything went dark,” he said.

At first he thought he had been eaten by a great white shark (the dreaded sharks have become fixtures off the coast of Cape Cod in the summer), then realized he had no teeth: “I said, ‘Oh, God. mine, I’m in the mouth of a whale. ‘

He faced an immediate fight in the whale’s hard, quivering mouth as his breathing regulator came out of his mouth and he had to find it. Then, as the seconds ticked by, Packard thought, This is how you’re going to die. In the mouth of a whale ”.

He didn’t know if he would swallow it or suffocate it, he said, and thought of his 12- and 16-year-old children, wife, mother and family. “I was just fighting, but I knew it was a huge creature, there was no way it was going to get me out of there,” Packard recalled.

Then suddenly Packard saw light, felt the whale shake its head, and was thrown out.

“I was laying on the surface floating and I saw his tail and he came back down, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I came out of it, I survived,'” he said.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the Cape Cod Times that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Dr. Jooke Robbins, who leads the center’s humpback research, agreed, saying in a statement released Friday that the whales feed by diving through the water, with their mouths wide open, to gobble up schools of fish and then filter the water through their whiskers.

“If something is directly in the path of a lunge-feeding humpback whale, the whale may not always be able to detect or avoid it in time,” he said. “For example, some entanglements in fishing gear start this way and can threaten the life of the whale.”

He called the Packard whale encounter a good reminder for others to stay away from whales as much as possible in their habitat.

Packard’s knee was dislocated and had soft tissue damage, he said, but despite the extremely painful experience, he said he plans to go back diving for lobsters, a job he loves, as soon as possible.

This was not his first brush with death, he said. He was in a plane crash in Costa Rica more than 10 years ago. Other people died in the accident, and he said he was close to death when they found him in the jungle after two days.

“In Costa Rica they call me Milagro Mike, and now I’m for two, here,” he said.