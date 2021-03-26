Diver rescues ring that boyfriend accidentally threw into a lake in California during their wedding



A diver saved such a special moment in the life of this couple.

Photo: Element5 Digital / Pexels

Without rings, there is no wedding. As simple as that.

Rings are one of the essential elements in any marriage bond, since they are the symbol of commitment and of the union of the couple that has decided to become a single entity in order to form a new family.

So the future spouses take care of the rings 100% so that everything flows perfectly on their wedding day.

Sadly that did not happen to Boyfriends from Washington, Andrew and Marlee Kent, Who They recently celebrated their wedding on a pier in Lake Tahoe, California, and although everything flowed properly, a small accident took a radical turn at the moment.

It turns out that while Andrew and Marlee were saying “yes, I accept”, the groom got so nervous that he dropped his ring.

The boy opened the box that had the wedding band and the moment he tried to remove the engagement ring that he had, the ring fell and ended up in the water because it just went through one of the openings in the dock.

In the video of the unfortunate moment that went viral, the bride and groom can be seen kneeling on the pier, trying to visualize the ring between the crystal clear waters of the lake.

“Honestly, I thought, this can’t be happening. As if it didn’t happen by chance, ”the bride, Marlee, told CNN.

“My first thought was how deep is it, how cold is it?” Andrew stated, revealing that he was thinking of jumping into the lake to get it back, but the pastor advised him not to.

Finally, The couple decided to seek help and through Facebook they found a local diving group and one of its members came to the rescue. Diver Phill Abernathy jumped into the cold water and retrieved the ring for the couple,

“I am very grateful to have my ring back, but it is a great story to tell our children one day,” said the bride.

It may interest you:

We recommend you