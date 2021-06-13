Diver claims he was swallowed by a whale in Massachusetts, like the Jonah in the Bible



Like the biblical character Jonah or the Pinocchio doll, Michael Packard claims that he was swallowed by a whale who then expelled him, leaving him almost unscathed and ready to tell a truly original story.

Packard, commercial lobster diver, he was going about his daily business off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, when a humpback whale swallowed him whole, and it was trapped in his throat for almost a minute, according to his account.

This 56-year-old man was about 35 feet below the sea surface near Herring Cove Beach at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 4, when the huge mammal tried to turn it into breakfast, the Cape Cod Times reported.

“Suddenly, I felt a great push and the next thing I knew was that (everything) was completely black”, Packard told the newspaper. “I could feel that I was moving and I could feel the whale tightening the muscles in its mouth. “

Stunned, his first thought was that he had been caught by a great white shark: “This is it, I’m going to die”, was left to himself. “I was completely inside [de la ballena]; it was completely black… I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead. I could only think of my children, they are 12 and 15 years old ”.

But he began to fight and felt the whale shake its head in discomfort. In 40 seconds, the huge mammal spat it into the ocean. “I saw light and he started to move his head from side to side and the next thing I knew he was outside. [en el agua]”Said Packard.

So “My first thought was that I couldn’t believe I had gotten out of that situation. My second thought was how injured he was, ”Packard said.

Your sailing companion, Josiah Mayo, saw water spray as the sea creature surfaced and Packard was ejected. He pulled Packard out of the sea and He was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for soft tissue damage in his leg.

Surprisingly, Packard says he feels great after his remarkable getaway. “I’m fine in general,” he said.

One expert opined that the cetacean was probably young and may have accidentally swallowed Packard, not seeing the diver as his mouth was wide open to collect small fish.

“Based on what was described, this would have to be a mistake and an accident on the part of the humpback (whale),” said Dr. Jooke Robbins, director of Humpback Whale Studies at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown. “It’s not something I’ve heard before”, he claimed. “So many things would have had to happen to end up in the path of a feeding whale,” the New York Post was quoted as saying.

Further south, in what has been called “A miracle” of aquatic ecology, in the last decade scientists have noticed a resurgence of marine mammal activity and presence around New York City and New Jersey, with reports of humpback whales, dolphins, and even seals. Thus, a company decided to launch this year whale watching cruises on their high speed ferries, leaving directly from Manhattan.

