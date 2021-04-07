DISYS Acquires Signature Consultants and Is Part of One of the Top 10 IT Staffing Companies Nationwide

The merged company is now the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the United States

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) and Signature Consultants, LLC announce today that they have entered into an agreement whereby DISYS acquires Signature’s legal entities, merges operations, and creates one of the largest technology staffing service providers. Information Technology (IT) in the United States. With joint annual revenues of $ 860 million, the organization will also be the second-largest minority-owned staffing company in the country. Both companies will keep their respective brands on the market in the near future.

The joint operations will leverage the resources of more than 7,500 employees and consultants, serving clients in more than 40 offices, eight countries and 4 service delivery centers around the world. Together, the IT firm will offer staffing and recruiting capabilities, managed services programs (MSP), consulting and project management, and automation support.

The current CEO of DISYS, Mahfuz Ahmed, will be the CEO of the merged company. Dr. Jay Cohen, founder and former CEO of Signature, will remain with the new entity to continue to oversee the day-to-day running of Signature operations and to focus on the cultural integration of the newly merged company. The management teams of both companies will remain intact.

“For DISYS, combining the forces with those of Signature is a great strategic opportunity for our companies, this creates greater possibilities as we continue to diversify our account portfolio and places us a surprisingly short distance from becoming a US $ 1,000 company. million, “said Mahfuz Ahmed, DISYS CEO. “DISYS and Signature share attributes that create a synergistic whole and we believe that our complementary service offering will allow us to reach new levels of growth. We are stronger together and look forward to a bright future as we continue to lay the foundation for the staffing industry. and solutions “.

Both companies pride themselves on sharing similar values, including collaboration, respect, responsibility, fairness, and resourcefulness, as well as bringing deep hiring knowledge. The merged company will continue to deepen its technical leadership to provide high-quality service and customer-oriented results.

“DISYS’s strong operations, successful brand, core values ​​and exceptional industry practices make them an excellent strategic partner for us,” said Dr. Jay Cohen, founder of Signature. “The merger of our two companies creates a powerful force in the industry, by expanding our clients’ access to an even greater array of IT talents and specialized professionals and services, and by providing enhanced opportunities for our consultants and employees to deepen their development of skills and careers. “

The operation will be financed through debt financing provided by Wells Fargo Bank and The Carlyle Group. Carlyle’s $ 56 billion global credit platform made the investment with capital sourced largely from its Credit Opportunities franchise. The Credit Opportunities franchise invests in privately negotiated equity solutions primarily for upper-middle-segment borrowers, including companies backed by private equity and family-owned or entrepreneurial businesses.

Alex Popov, Carlyle’s Director of Illiquid Credit Strategies, said: “We are pleased to partner with industry-leading founders of DISYS and Signature, who have built strong and complementary companies that meet the growing need for IT staffing, and contribute the capital to help them better serve customers and achieve strategic growth goals. “

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with DISYS and provide a flexible asset-based lending solution to sustain this tremendous growth,” said Raphael Torres, Managing Director of Wells Fargo Commercial Capital, Staffing Services Group. “We are pleased to be a part of this next stage alongside DISYS ‘innovative leadership team and continue to support this strong minority-owned company with its working capital needs.”

Wells Fargo Commercial Capital continues to be an asset-based lender to DISYS. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Signature Consultants while Deloitte Consulting provided advisory services on behalf of DISYS.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

DISYS, founded in 1994 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a global staffing and managed services company with 33 offices and 4 service delivery centers around the world. As a leading global company, DISYS experts are eminent industry leaders, bringing world-class expertise to more than 250 Fortune 500 companies. Recognized as one of the Top 20 Staffing Providers in the States United, as well as a leading diversity staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), DISYS is also a minority business company (MBE) and primary provider of 7 of the top 10 managed services programs (MSP) Worldwide. Supported by nearly 5,000 internal and external employees (consultants), DISYS specializes in global staffing, application development services, business intelligence services, cloud enablement services, infrastructure support services, business applications as a service, automated testing and process automation. For more information about the company, visit www.disys.com.

About Signature Consultants, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was created in 1997 with a single purpose: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. With 29 offices throughout North America, Signature deploys thousands of consultants each year to support, sustain, and manage the technology needs of its clients. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions, and direct placement services. For more information about the company, visit https://www.sigconsult.com. Signature Consultants is the parent company of Hunter Hollis and Madison Gunn.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry knowledge that implements private equity in three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. With assets under management of $ 46 billion as of December 31, 2020, Carlyle’s goal is to invest wisely and create value for its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which it lives and invests. The Carlyle Group has 1,825 employees in 29 offices located on five continents. For more information, visit www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle

