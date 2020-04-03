For many Twitter users, this animal is identical to the alien parasite that appears in the Spiderman saga.

By: Web Writing

Through the social network Twitter, a user shared a video showing a creature strange on a rock, which moves in an unusual way and seems to be made up of multiple black strips, due to its appearance and its way of moving many have compared it to the parasite symbiote of the saga Spiderman.

For the moment, despite the fact that the publication has gone viral and there have already been several reactions and despite the fact that the majority only said that it was Venom. Some users stated that this animal it could be a animal marine known as Bootlace Worm. Animal known for secreting a substance capable of killing from cockroaches to large crabs.