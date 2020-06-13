Various footage was captured in various cities in Argentina, netizens divided opinions; they say they are drones, others even wait for an invasion

ARGENTINA.- Various videos showing UFOs quickly went viral through Twitter and managed to place the word « UFO« in the trends of said partner network.

The footage was captured primarily in various states of Argentina like Córdoba, Tucuman, Buenos Aires and rosary beadsHowever, users also indicated having observed sightings in some parts of Uruguay.

This is one of the videos captured in the province of The Rioja where during the cloudy sunset it is possible to distinguish a series of mysterious lights in the sky.

However, one of the most shocking videos was recorded in the Bosques de Palermo, a site where Internet users claimed to be witnesses to an alleged alien ship.

Later, a user identified as Nazarena Romer 18 also shared her material, capturing more than 20 lights formed in the clear sky of Buenos Aires.

On the other hand, Internet users also scoffed at the issue and did not hesitate to post various memes that reflected surprise, concern but also concern about possible extraterrestrial contact.