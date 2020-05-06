The coronavirus has had an enormous impact on Spanish society, which, after almost two months of confinement, will face the de-escalation process that the Government has established for the return to ‘the new normality’ in the coming weeks. However, a Moovit survey shows that up to 57% of the users interviewed are considering alternatives to public transport as a consequence of the impact that the pandemic has generated.

The survey has been conducted with 22,000 Spaniards from different sectors and from various economic spectrums. Of the total of those surveyed, 57% have acknowledged that they are evaluating other means with which to travel to replace public transport. Of this 57%, 25% will substitute public transport for walking to their destination, 24% will use a private vehicle, and 8% are studying to do their bike rides.

On the other hand, of the routes that public transport users make a 71% will try to reduce to the maximum or complete the movements of leisure and night outings, while 12% will do it when traveling to the workplace. Looking ahead to next May, 33% of users affirm that they do not plan to make trips by public transport, compared to 40% who are still unclear and 15% who will do so four or more days per week. .

Security measures

The Government, through the Ministry of Transport, launched this Tuesday a communication campaign through social networks to remember the recommendations and mandatory prevention and safety measures against the virus that users of public transport must comply with.

The campaign, which includes videos and graphic material, aims to “raise awareness” of userss of the metro, bus and other public transport, it is compulsory to comply with measures such as the use of a mask and to keep distances to guarantee safety in the face of the increased mobility that the de-escalation phase undertaken towards the new ‘normality’ will entail. .

According to the Department headed by José Luis Ábalos, the ultimate goal is for travelers to “internalize” compliance with the advice and precepts set by the health and transport authorities. “Falls within its scope of responsibility”, although “they will have the collaboration of institutions and public and private transport companies so that distances are adequately met”.