Distribution of points in the Sports City of San Vicente del Raspeig: Jove Español 1-1 Recambios Colón

04/10/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

The Jove Spanish and the Colon spare parts tied to one in the meeting held this Saturday in the Sports City of San Vicente del Raspeig. The Jove Spanish aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Villarreal C. Regarding the visiting team, the Colon spare parts lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous match against the Olimpic Xativa. With this score, the San Vicente team was placed in sixth position, while the Colon spare parts, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the meeting.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

The second period started face to face for him Jove Spanish, which debuted its light through a goal from Perez moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 49. The Aldaiense team tied thanks to a goal from Jordan shortly before the end, specifically in 90, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

The referee showed a yellow card to Jove Spanish (Pablo Pagan), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Jove Spanish he gets 20 points and the Colon spare parts with 24 points.

The next day the Jove Spanish will be measured with the CF chair, while the Aldaiense team will play their match against the Benigànim.

Data sheetJove Spanish:Francesc, Joan, Garcia, Pablo Pagán, Luis, Mañez, Adrián, Ferran (Vendrell, min.73), Fuentes, Carlos Israel and Perez (Angel Cobo, min.73)Colon spare parts:Joan Castanyer, Redola, Roser, Emilio, Nicolescu, Castander, Víctor Giner, Mikel Cubería, Primo, Faus and GarciaStadium:Sports City of San Vicente del RaspeigGoals:Perez (1-0, min. 49) and Jordan (1-1, min. 90)