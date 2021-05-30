Distribution of points in the San Francisco Javier: Cortes 1-1 Burladés

05/29/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

The Cuts and the Burladés ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a 1-1 tie this Saturday at the Saint Francis Xavier. The Cuts wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Itaroa Huarte by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Burladés had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Murchante. With this result, the court team is fifth after the end of the match, while the Burladés is fourth.

The first half of the game started in a favorable way for him Burladés, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Alejo Irisarri at minute 28. But later the Cuts in minute 36 he reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from Mikel Guiral, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The technician of the Cuts, Rafa bericat, gave entry to the field to Alberto perez, Doiz, Viela, Vergarachea Y Alvaro Sanchez replacing Gadea, Dani Salas, Zamora, Robinho Y Embid, while on the part of the Burladés, Jonathan Unanua replaced Shoe Y Munarriz for Nice Y Urdiroz.

The referee showed four yellow cards, two of them to the Cuts (Gadea Y Mikel Guiral) and two to Burladés (Bati Y Sandz).

At the moment, the Cuts and the Burladés they remain tied at 33 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

Data sheetCuts:Raúl, Palacios, Mikel Guiral, Embid (Alvaro Sánchez, min.77), Pascual, Robinho (Vergarachea, min.63), Dani Salas (Doiz, min.57), Raúl Chueca, Zamora (Viela, min.57), Ladron and Gadea (Alberto Perez, min.57)Burladés:Eguillor, Mahugo, Arenaz, Castán, Roncal, Eneko, Urdiroz (Munarriz, min.62), Gordo, Majo (Zapata, min.62), Alejo Irisarri and BatiStadium:Saint Francis XavierGoals:Alejo Irisarri (0-1, min. 28) and Mikel Guiral (1-1, min. 36)