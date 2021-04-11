Distribution of points in the Municipal de Tarazona: Tarazona 2-2 Racing de Santander

04/11/2021 at 2:14 PM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Municipal of Tarazona and who faced the Tarazona and to Racing it ended with a two-way tie between both contestants. With this score, the Turiasonense team was placed in sixth position, while the Racing, for his part, is second at the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the Turiasonense team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the success of Dani santigosa in minute 18. After this, another occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team in minute 34 with a goal from Ballarín. Cut differences the Racing Santander through a goal from Omoigui moments before the final whistle, at 43, concluding the first half with the result of 2-1.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Santander team, which put the tie with a goal of Isaac Nana in minute 59, ending the confrontation with the score of 2-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Tarazona gave entrance to From La Mata, Almost, Iñaki Santiago Y Brando for Campins, Abreu, Rodri Y Leo, Meanwhile he Racing gave the green light to Traver, Luan capanni, Gil, Frowning Y Jon ander for Patrick Soko, Ismael Lopez, Ceballos, Pablo Torre Y Omoigui.

The match referee showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, Ballarín, Chus Herrero Y From La Mata of the local team and Luan capanni, Alvaro Bustos Y Frowning The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Tarazona gets 25 points and the Racing with 36 points.

On the following day the team of David navarro will face against Laredo, Meanwhile he Racing Santander Aritz Solabarrieta will be measured against Osasuna Promises.

Data sheetTarazona:Cacharrón, Pelón, Chus Herrero, Lucho, Campins (De La Mata, min.23), Dani Santigosa, Abreu (Almost, min.62), Vidorreta, Leo (Brando, min.72), Ballarín and Rodri (Iñaki Santiago, min.72)Racing Santander:Lucas, Mantilla, Gerson, Ismael López (Luan Capanni, min.46), Ceballos (Gil, min.54), Pablo Torre (Cejudo, min.54), Riki Rodríguez, Isaac Nana, Omoigui (Jon Ander, min.60 ), Álvaro Bustos and Patrick Soko (Traver, min.25)Stadium:Municipal of TarazonaGoals:Dani Santigosa (1-0, min. 18), Ballarín (2-0, min. 34), Omoigui (2-1, min. 43) and Isaac Nana (2-2, min. 59)