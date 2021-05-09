Distribution of points in the Municipal Benigànim: Benigànim 2-2 Recambios Colón

05/08/2021 at 11:13 PM CEST

The Benigànim and the Colon spare parts ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing 2-2 this Saturday in the Municipal Benigànim. The Benigànim aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Villarreal C, accumulating a total of four defeats in a row in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Colon spare parts He came from winning 2-0 in his fiefdom at Jove Spanish in the last match played. After the score, the home team was in sixth position, while the Colon spare parts he came in fourth place at the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for him Benigànim, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Sanchez in minute 6, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

The second period started in a positive way for the Aldaiense team, who put the tables thanks to a bit of Bruno Vinicius in minute 52. However, the local team took the lead on the scoreboard establishing the 2-1 through a goal from Peiro at minute 70. However, the Colon spare parts reacted and equalized the contest by means of a Roser in the aftermath, in 86, thus closing the game with a score of 2-2 in the light.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Castile, Ceballos, Maikel, Shedrach Y Bapodra replacing Toni Cano, Of Los Santos, Damian, Fede Cabrera Y Peiro, while the changes by the visiting team were Emilio, Ferrer, Antillaque, Roser Y Fernandez, which entered through Cousin, Mikel Cubería, Pablo Camarena, Ballester and Castander.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of seven cards were seen. By the Benigànim the referee sanctioned with yellow to Damian Y Shedrach, while in the Aldaiense team he admonished Pablo Camarena, Mikel Cubería, Castander Y Nicolescu and with red to Ferrer.

At the moment, the Benigànim he gets 22 points and the Colon spare parts with 31 points.

Data sheetBenigànim:Enric, Peiró (Bapodra, min.85), Pastor, De Los Santos (Ceballos, min.61), Toni Cano (Castilla, min.35), Damian (Maikel, min.61), Enric, Fede Cabrera (Shedrach, min.61), Sanchez, Pérez and Enrique FabraColon spare parts:Joan Castanyer, Faus, Ballester (Roser, min.67), Bruno Vinicius, Redola, Pablo Camarena (Antillaque, min.57), Primo (Emilio, min.46), Nicolescu, Garcia, Castander (Fernandez, min.67) and Mikel Cubería (Ferrer, min.46)Stadium:Municipal BenigànimGoals:Sanchez (1-0, min. 6), Bruno Vinicius (1-1, min. 52), Peiró (2-1, min. 70) and Roser (2-2, min. 86)