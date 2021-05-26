Distribution of points between Yokohama and Avispa Fukuoka (1-1)

05/26/2021 at 2:02 PM CEST

The match held this Wednesday at the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium and who faced the Yokohama and to Wasp ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Yokohama faced the duel wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 3-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Fukuoka Wasp he won in his last two competition matches against him Shonan bellmare in his stadium and the Vegalta Sendai away from home, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and had a six-game winning streak. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in nineteenth position, while the Wasp he came in fifth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Yokohama, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Kleber in the 26th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Fukuoka Wasp, who put the tables with a goal from Bruno mendes at 59 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

The coach of the Yokohama gave entrance to Germain, Takeda, Hakamata Y Ogawa for Matsuura, Takagi, Tezuka Y Maguinho, Meanwhile he Wasp gave the green light to Juanma, Watari, Tanabe, Ishizu Y Yuzawa, which came to replace Yamagishi, Shigehiro, Bruno mendes, Sugimoto Y Croux.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Fukuoka Wasp he ranked fifth in the table with 29 points. For his part, Yokohama With this point achieved, he reached nineteenth place with seven points after the game.

In the next match of the competition, the Yokohama will face the Prawn Osaka and the Fukuoka Wasp will play against him Oita Trinita, both games will be played at home.

Data sheetYokohama:Ichikawa, Hogang, Takahashi, Daiki Nakashio, Maejima, Tezuka (Hakamata, min.92), Tatsuki Seko, Takagi (Takeda, min.70), Maguinho (Ogawa, min.92), Kleber and Matsuura (Germain, min.70 )Fukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Douglas Grolli, Nara, Wako, Salomonsson, Hiroyuki, Shigehiro (Watari, min.76), Sugimoto (Ishizu, min.84), Croux (Yuzawa, min.84), Yamagishi (Juanma, min.64) and Bruno Mendes (Tanabe, min.76)Stadium:NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football StadiumGoals:Kleber (1-0, min. 26) and Bruno Mendes (1-1, min. 59)