Distribution of points between UD Almansa and Atlético Ibañés (2-2)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The UD Almansa and the Athletic Ibañés They ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division drawing 2-2 this Sunday in the Municipal Paco Simón. The UD Almansa He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Almagro away from home (0-1) and the other in front of The Roda in his fiefdom (2-0). On the visitors’ side, the Athletic Ibañés had to settle for a two-way tie against The Roda. After the game, the locals were in eighth place in the standings, while the Athletic Ibañés he was in seventh position at the end of the duel.

During the first half of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the confrontation started in a positive way for the UD Almansa, which released its marker through a bit of Abellán moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. However, the Iban team reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from Bolus in minute 79. He added again the Athletic Ibañés in minute 86 with a goal of Candle. However, the Almanseño team achieved the tie with a goal from Garcia just before the final whistle, specifically at 90, concluding the match with a 2-2 score on the light.

The technician of the UD Almansa, Pedro Arenas, gave entry to the field to Preserve, Oscar, Pocket knives and Pocket knives replacing Chapu, Ripoll, Easter and Victor Marti, while on the part of the Athletic Ibañés, Antonio Castillo replaced Lupion, Brown and Gracious by Delicate, Carrasco and Mondi.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed five yellow cards to Victor Marti, Easter, Pocket knives, Coast and Garcia, of the UD Almansa and one to Mondi of the Athletic Ibañés.

Data sheetUD Almansa:Chema Navarro, Septién, Mati, Fernán Navarro, Costa, Ripoll (Oscar, min. 80), Chapu (Coto, min. 68), Garcia, Abellán, Pascu (Navajas, min. 87) and Víctor Martí (Navajas, min. 87)Atlético Ibañés:Rodri, Acai, Candela, Mondi (Clemente, min.90), Delicado (Lupion, min.83), Carrasco (Moreno, min.90), Pablo, Bolo, Cifu, Marcos Moreno and CifuentesStadium:Municipal Paco SimónGoals:Abellán (1-0, min. 49), Bolo (1-1, min. 79), Candela (1-2, min. 86) and Garcia (2-2, min. 90)