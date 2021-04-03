Distribution of points between Sassuolo and AS Roma (2-2)

04/03/2021 at 5:18 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Mapei Stadium and who faced the Sassuolo Yet the Rome concluded with a tie to two between both contenders. The Sassuolo He faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Torino by a score of 3-2. For its part, AS Roma lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Naples. After the result obtained, the Reggiani team is ninth after the end of the match, while the Rome is seventh.

The game started in a positive way for the AS Roma, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from eleven meters from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 26th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break came the goal for the local team, who put the tables with a goal from Hamed Junior Traore in minute 57. However, the visiting team went ahead on the scoreboard establishing the 1-2 through a goal from Bruno peres in the 69th minute. Sassuolo thanks to a bit of Giacomo Raspadori near the conclusion, at 85, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-2.

The technician of the Sassuolo, Roberto De Zerbi, gave entry to the field to Lukas haraslin, Brian oddei and Federico Peluso replacing Jeremy toljan, Filip Djuricic and Vlad Chiriches, while on the part of the Rome, Paulo fonseca replaced Jordan veretout and Edin dzeko by Stephan El Shaarawy and Borja Mayoral.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, four for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Filip Djuricic, Rogerio, Lukas haraslin and Stefano turati and by visitors to Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan cristante.

After finishing the match with this tie, the AS Roma he ranked seventh in the table with 51 points. For his part, Sassuolo With this point achieved, he reached ninth place with 40 points after the match.

The next day the Reggiani team will play at home against him Benevento, while the AS Roma will look for the triumph at home in front of Bologna.

Data sheetSassuolo:Andrea Consigli, Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches (Federico Peluso, min.85), Marlon Santos da Silva, Jeremy Toljan (Lukas Haraslin, min.77), Jeremie Boga, Maxime Lopez, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic (Brian Oddei, min.84 ), Hamed Junior Traore, Giacomo Raspadori and Stefano TuratiAS Roma:Pau López, Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Bruno Peres, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola, Borja Mayoral (Edin Dzeko, min.83), Stephan El Shaarawy (Jordan Veretout, min.74) and Carles PérezStadium:Mapei StadiumGoals:Lorenzo Pellegrini (0-1, min. 26), Hamed Junior Traore (1-1, min. 57), Bruno Peres (1-2, min. 69) and Giacomo Raspadori (2-2, min. 85)