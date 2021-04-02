Distribution of points between Sabiñánigo and CD Cariñena (1-1)

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Sabinanigo and the Carignan tied to one in the match played this Thursday in the Joaquin Ascaso. With this result, the local team was in eleventh position, while the Carignan he came in fifth place at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Sabinanigo, who inaugurated the luminous with a bit of Oscar ortiz in the 18th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half luck came for him CD Cariñena, who put the tables thanks to the goal of Baldinho at 59 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sabinanigo gave entrance to Toñin Echevarria and Aitor Villalba by Funny and Paco Blasco, Meanwhile he Carignan gave entrance to Lazarus, Ibanez, Castile, Utrilla and Alcantara by Sidy Sow, Marin, Abreu, Cuts and Lazarus.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Funny and Hector) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Gomes, Monge and Baldinho.

At the moment, the Sabinanigo he gets 15 points and the Carignan with 29 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Sabinanigo is against him San Juan, Meanwhile he CD Cariñena will face the Almudévar.

Data sheetSabinanigo:Perez, Ivan Toro, Héctor, Villar, Gracia (Toñin Echevarria, min.74), Ferruz, Grasa, Paco Blasco (Aitor Villalba, min.84), Oscar Ortiz, Herranz and CabreroCD Cariñena:Ortiz, Lopez, Ventura, Monge, Marin (Ibañez, min.70), Sidy Sow (Lázaro, min.46), Barriendos, Abreu (Castilla, min.73), Gomes, Cortes (Utrilla, min.81) and BaldinhoStadium:Joaquin AscasoGoals:Oscar Ortiz (1-0, min. 18) and Baldinho (1-1, min. 59)