Distribution of points between Portugalete and Mutilvera (1-1)

05/22/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

The Portugalete and the Mutilvera tied one in Florida during his last match in the Second Phase of Second B that took place this Saturday. The Portugalete came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Ejea. Regarding the visiting team, the Mutilvera did not pass the tables with a score of 1-1 against the Barakaldo. After the result obtained, the Portuguese team is fourth at the end of the match, while the Mutilvera continues as leader of the Second Phase of Second B.

The game started in an excellent way for him Portugalete, which premiered the light with a goal from Salty shortly after starting the game, specifically in minute 3. But later the visiting team in minute 12 achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Javi lopez, concluding the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Portugalete gave entrance to Esteve Monterde, Thaylor, Musy, Bernard Y Alvaro Arnedo for Ayala, Eizmendi, Valero, blond Y Salty, while the Mutilvera gave entrance to Eder Abaurrea, Adrian Aranguren, Javi lopez Y Rooster for Cisneros, Barace, Yoldi Y Lizárraga.

The referee showed a yellow card to the Mutilvera (Cisneros). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Mayor by the local team.

At the moment, the Portugalete is left with 28 points and the Mutilvera with 36 points.

Data sheetPortugalete:Joritz Landeta, Murua, Javi Rodriguez, Nacho Ruiz, Ibarbia, Ayala (Esteve Monterde, min.58), Valero (Musy, min.71), Rubio (Bernardo, min.81), Mayor, Salado (Álvaro Arnedo, min. 81) and Eizmendi (Thaylor, min.71)Mutilvera:Ekiza, Mahugo, Sebas, Sarriegi, Ayensa, Sadaba, Cisneros (Eder Abaurrea, min.60), Balda, Barace (Adrián Aranguren, min.60), Javi Lopez and Lizárraga (Gallo, min.82)Stadium:FloridaGoals:Salado (1-0, min. 3) and Javi Lopez (1-1, min. 12)