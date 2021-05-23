Distribution of points between Pamplona and Cantolagua (2-2)

05/23/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain) and who faced the Pamplona and to Cantolagua it ended with a two-way tie between the two contenders. The Pamplona He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Cuts at home (0-1) and the other in front of Murchante in their stadium (2-1) and with a streak of four consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Cantolagua lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous duel against the Burladés. With this result, the Pamplona team was in first position, while the Cantolagua, for his part, is third at the end of the game.

The match began in a favorable way for the Sangüesino team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Jon in minute 9. The Pamplona team put the tables thanks to a goal from Gil in the 32nd minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Pamplona, who went around the luminous with a goal on his own Zugarrondo in minute 57. However, the visiting team achieved the equalizer through a goal from Galisteo moments before the final whistle, in 89, ending the match with a final score of 2-2.

The technician of the Pamplona, Aritz gomara, gave entry to the field to Hector Goñi, Ivan Breñe, Ocana Y Ayestarán replacing Shoe, Algarra, Garcia Y Arano, while on the part of the Cantolagua, Iñigo Ibáñez replaced Beñat Ochandorena, Ayesa, Carlos Arcelus, Galisteo Y Luis Ongay for Pablo Gil, Jon, Asier Sanchez, Juli Garcia and Izco.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Pamplona (Eneko Gamarra Y Ayestarán) and one to Cantolagua (Zugarrondo).

At the moment, the Pamplona he gets 43 points and the Cantolagua with 34 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Murchante, Meanwhile he Cantolagua will play against him Itaroa Huarte.

Data sheetPamplona:Aldave, Lorente, Garrido, Amadoz, Gil, Zapata (Hector Goñi, min.61), Algarra (Ivan Breñe, min.72), Garcia (Ocaña, min.80), Arano (Ayestarán, min.80), Bueno and Eneko GamarraCantolagua:Pablo, Julen Úriz, Zugarrondo, Ander Blanco, Juli García (Galisteo, min.85), Asier Sanchez (Carlos Arcelus, min.70), Izco (Luis Ongay, min.85), Pablo Gil (Beñat Ochandorena, min.45 ), Echeverri, Astigarraga and Jon (Ayesa, min.58)Stadium:Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain)Goals:Jon (0-1, min. 9), Gil (1-1, min. 32), Zugarrondo (2-1, min. 57) and Galisteo (2-2, min. 89)