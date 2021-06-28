Distribution of points between Madrid CFF and Real Betis Féminas (2-2)

06/27/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Madrid and the Betis ended their participation in the Primera Iberdrola with a tie to two this Sunday in the Matapiñonera Stadium. The Madrid CFF wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 3-3 in the last duel played against the Espanyol Women. On the part of the visiting team, the Real Betis came from beating 3-1 at home at Deportivo Abanca in the last match played. The locals, at the end of the game, were in seventh place in the standings, Real Betis it was placed in twelfth place.

The game got off to a good start for him Madrid CFF, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Kerolin in the 7th minute. Later, the Madrid team scored, increasing the gap, making it 2-0 with a goal from the penalty spot. Monica on the edge of the end, at 45, concluding the first half with a 2-0 on the spotlight.

The second half of the match began in an unbeatable way for the Betic team, which cut differences in the scoreboard through a goal of Dorine a few minutes after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which reacted and equalized the contest with a goal from Paula Perea moments before the final whistle, in 89, ending the match with a score of 2-2 on the scoreboard.

During the match there were movements in both teams. From the coaching staff of the visiting team, Nana, Mari peace, Vicky, Bea Parra Y Abam replacing Andrea Medina, Valley, Laura Gonzalez, Laura Moreno Y Ana gonzalez, while on the part of the Madrid replaced Paula, Wake, Osorio Y bruise for Priscilla, Laurita, Kerolin Y Andrino.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, three for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Laurita, Andrino Y Chikwelu and by the visitors to Ana gonzalez Y Laura Gonzalez.

After this tie that closed the season, at the end of the match, the Madrid CFF he ranked seventh in the table with 53 points. For his part, Real Betis with this point he got the twelfth place with 35 points.

Data sheetMadrid CFF:Sampalo, Antônia, Mônica, Leon, Okeke, Priscila (Paula, min.5), Rubio, Chikwelu, Andrino (Maca, min.90), Geyse and Laurita (Estela, min.81)Real Betis Féminas:Gérard, Dorine, Valle (Mari Paz, min.46), Andrea Medina (Nana, min.22), Paula Perea, Ana González (Abam, min.88), Laura González (Vicky, min.46), Sosa, Rosa Márquez, Laura Moreno (Bea Parra, min.72) and OterminStadium:Matapiñonera StadiumGoals:Kerolin (1-0, min. 7), Mônica (2-0, min. 45), Dorine (2-1, min. 48) and Paula Perea (2-2, min. 89)