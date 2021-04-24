Distribution of points between Liverpool and Newcastle United (1-1)

04/24/2021 at 3:34 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Anfield and who faced the Liverpool and to Newcastle it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Liverpool He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Leeds United. For his part, Newcastle united won in his last two competition matches against him West Ham in his stadium and the Burnley away, by 3-2 and 1-2 respectively. With this result, the local team was placed in sixth position, while the Newcastle he stayed in fifteenth place at the end of the game.

The first half of the game began in an unbeatable way for the ‘Reds’ team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Salah moments after the start of the match, in minute 3, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 on the light.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the team of Newcastle, who put the tie with a bit of Willock shortly before the end, specifically in 95, ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

In the chapter on changes, the Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp relieved Milner Y Jones for Diogo Jota Y Thiago, while the technician of the Newcastle, Steve Bruce, ordered the entry of Wilson, Willock Y Gayle to supply Joelinton, Clark Y Almiron.

The referee admonished Kabak Y Fabinho by the Liverpool already Fernandez by the team of Newcastle.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Liverpool it was located in the sixth place of the table with 54 points, in place of access to Europa League. For his part, Newcastle united with this point he got the fifteenth place with 36 points at the end of the match.

The next day the ‘Reds’ team will play away from home against him Manchester United, Meanwhile he Newcastle united He will seek triumph in his fiefdom against Arsenal.

Data sheetLiverpool:Alisson, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago (Jones, min.77), Wijnaldum, Mané, Salah, Diogo Jota (Milner, min.58) and FirminoNewcastle United:Dúbravka, Clark (Willock, min.64), Fernández, Dummett, Murphy, Ritchie, Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron (Gayle, min.85), Joelinton (Wilson, min.60) and Saint-MaximinStadium:AnfieldGoals:Salah (1-0, min. 3) and Willock (1-1, min. 95)