Distribution of points between La Roda and Villacañas (1-1)

04/04/2021 at 11:32 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a 1-1 draw between The Roda and the Villacañas in the duel held this Sunday in the Municipal of La Roda. With this result obtained at the end of the duel, the teams remain in fifth and third position respectively.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for him Villacañas, which debuted its marker thanks to a bit of Panocha moments after the resumption of the duel, specifically in minute 50. But later the local team at 66 minutes achieved the equalizer by means of a goal from Adrian. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-1 in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of The Roda who entered the game were Adrian, Louse, strap, Del Alamo and Abraham replacing Paco, Garre, Carbonell, Ivan Cifuentes and Pablo Garcia, while changes in the Villacañas They were Alex Gonzalez, Esteban Pacheco and Adrian, who entered to replace Merchán, David carballo and Ibou.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Pablo Garcia and Adrian by The Roda already Fran Simon, Carlos, Ibou and Esteban Pacheco by the Villacañero team.

With this tie, both The Roda As the Villacañas They added a point each to their locker after their first meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the second day The Roda will play against him Guadalajara away from home and the Villacañas will play his match against him Real city in his fiefdom.

Data sheetThe Roda:Chino, Carbonell (Correa, min.78), Sergio Martínez, Perona, Iñaki, Paco (Adrián, min.53), Castillo, Pablo García (Abraham, min.78), Iván Cifuentes (Del Alamo, min.78), Garre (Louse, min.62) and IsmaelVillacañas:Rodrigo, Prados, Fran Simón, Victor, Mode, Canario, Panocha, Carlos, Merchán (Alex González, min.71), David Carballo (Esteban Pacheco, min.71) and Ibou (Adrian, min.83)Stadium:Municipal of La RodaGoals:Panocha (0-1, min. 50) and Adrián (1-1, min. 66)