Distribution of points between Cabecense and Castilleja CF (1-1)

05/27/2021 at 12:26 AM CEST

The Cabecense and the Castilleja tied to one in the match played this Wednesday in the Municipal Carlos Marchena. The Cabecense arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Gerena. On the part of the visiting team, the Castilleja CF had to settle for a zero draw against him Conil and had a run of three consecutive draws. After the game, the header team was placed in third position, while the Castilleja, meanwhile, is fifth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the confrontation started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who premiered the luminous with a bit of Jose Carlos In the 14th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half, luck came for the castillejano team, who put the tables thanks to a goal from Pulet at 58 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Castilleja gave entrance to Pitero Y Solis for Finidi Y Wojcik and by the Cabecense it was replaced Luismi for Alonso.

At the moment, the Cabecense he gets 29 points and the Castilleja with 28 points.

Data sheetCabecense:Iván Casas, Jose Mari, Francis, Torres, Gonzaga, Leon, Alonso (Luismi, min. 70), Fran Ganfornina, Luna, José Carlos and SanchezCastilleja CF:Carmona, Pulet, Pedro, Escalante, Armenta, Morillo, Fidel, Finidi (Pitero, min.46), Wojcik (Solís, min.46), Adrián and CifuStadium:Municipal Carlos MarchenaGoals:José Carlos (1-0, min. 14) and Pulet (1-1, min. 58)