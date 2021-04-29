Distribution of points between Binéfar and Calamocha (1-1)

04/28/2021 at 9:47 PM CEST

The match played this Wednesday at the Los Olmos and who faced the Binéfar and to Calamocha it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Binéfar He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Barbastro. On the visitors’ side, the Calamocha lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Deportivo Aragon. After the result obtained, the team from Bilbao is third after the end of the match, while the Calamocha is sixth.

The first part of the confrontation started in an excellent way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Chicho in the 30th minute, ending the first half with the result 1-0.

In the second part, luck came for the Calamochino team, who put the tables with a bit of Pablo Gea just before the final whistle, specifically in 94, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

With this result, the Binéfar is left with 39 points and the Calamocha with 31 points.

The next day the team from Bilbao will play in their fiefdom against the Borja, Meanwhile he Calamocha will look for the victory at home against Illueca.

Data sheetBinéfar:Nelson, Valencia, Carbonell, Joel, Muñoz (Bayona, min.66), Chipi, Fran (Cesc, min.62), Sergi Brunet, Chicho (Makan, min.86), Imaz and ModestCalamocha:Israel, Mele, Sorbe, Juan Motero, Ruano, Mariano Ayneto, Puri, Dani Sancho, Lafu, Gassama and DuranStadium:Los OlmosGoals:Chicho (1-0, min. 30) and Pablo Gea (1-1, min. 94)