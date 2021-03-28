Distribution of points between Atletico Porcuna and Huétor Tájar (1-1)

03/28/2021 at 9:07 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the San Benito Municipal Stadium and who faced the Atletico Porcuna and to Huetor Tájar concluded with a tie to one between both contenders. The Atletico Porcuna He came to the game in good spirits after achieving a 2-1 victory against the Almeria B. On the visitors’ side, the Huetor Tájar reaped a three-way tie against the Torredonjimeno, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the score, the local team was in ninth position, while the Huetor Tájar he came in fifth place at the end of the match.

The first part of the duel started in an unbeatable way for the Porcunian team, who took the opportunity to inaugurate the scoreboard thanks to the success in front of goal by Jose Manuel as soon as the game started, in minute 2. But later the Huetor Tájar in the 30th minute he achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Stephen. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The coach of the Atletico Porcuna gave entrance to Gerard port, Farfan and Diego Sanchez by Miguelito, Firdman and Denot, Meanwhile he Huetor Tájar gave the green light to Miguel Quevedo, Raul castro, Alonso, Married and Jose Angel, which came to replace Sergio, Stephen, Manu Castillo, Juanje and Manu daza.

The referee showed a total of ten cards: four yellow to the Atletico Porcuna (Agus, Luisito, Brian and Firdman) and four to Huetor Tájar (Sergio, Raul castro, Migue Garcia and David). In addition, there were two red cards, specifically to Brian (2 yellow) and Rafa Castillo by the local team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Atletico Porcuna it was placed in the ninth position of the table with 21 points, with a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Huetor Tájar with this point he got the fifth place with 27 points, instead of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the match.

The next day the team will play away from home against him Loja, Meanwhile he Huetor Tájar will face in his stadium Real Jaen.

Data sheetAtletico Porcuna:Molero, Firdman (Farfan, min.74), Calzado Arevalo, Agus, Denot (Diego Sánchez, min.79), Chepe, Luisito, Miguelito (Gerard Puerto, min.71), Rafa Castillo, Burgos and Jose ManuelHuétor Tájar:Migue Garcia, David, Javi Pérez, Esteban (Raul Castro, min.73), Mario, Manu Daza (Jose Angel, min.89), Joaquin Amador, Andoni, Sergio (Miguel Quevedo, min.73), Juanje (Married, min.89) and Manu Castillo (Alonso, min.81)Stadium:San Benito Municipal StadiumGoals:Jose Manuel (1-0, min. 2) and Esteban (1-1, min. 30)