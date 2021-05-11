Distribution of points at the Vallecas Soccer Field: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Leganés

May 10, 2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The match held this Monday at the Vallecas Soccer Field and who faced the Lightning and to Leganes it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Vallecano Ray wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Sabadell by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Leganes reaped a zero draw against the Real Sporting, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the local team was placed in seventh position, while the Leganes he came in fourth place at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Madrid team, who released the light with a goal from Miguel de la Fuente in the 13th minute, ending the first period with the result 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the Vallecano team, which tied thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Oscar Trejo in the 58th minute, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

The technician of the Lightning, Andoni Iraola, gave entry to the field to Andres Martin, Yacine Qasmi Y Miguel Angel Guerrero replacing Isi Palazon, Oscar Valentine Y Baby, while on the part of the Leganes, Asier Garitano replaced Sergio Gonzalez, Sabin merino, Ruben Pardo, Kevin Bua Y Rodrigo Tarin for Kenneth Omeruo, Jose Arnaiz, Miguel de la Fuente, Javier Eraso Y Javier Aviles.

The referee admonished Alejandro Catena, Oscar Valentine Y Oscar Trejo by the Lightning already Sergi Palencia, Javier Eraso Y Javier Aviles by the Madrid team.

With this tie, the Vallecano Ray it was placed in the seventh position of the table with 58 points. For his part, Leganes with this point he remained in fourth position with 63 points, occupying a place of access to the playoff promotion to First Division at the end of the match.

On the next day the Vallecano Ray will play against him CF Fuenlabrada away from home and Leganes will play his match against him Logroñés at home.

Data sheetVallecano Ray:Stole Dimitrievski, Luis Advíncula, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Francisco García, Isi Palazon (Andrés Martín, min.66), Óscar Trejo, Óscar Valentín (Yacine Qasmi, min.76), Santi Comesana, Álvaro García and Baby (Miguel Ángel Guerrero, min.84)Leganes:Asier Riesgo, Sergi Palencia, Javier Hernández Carrera, Kenneth Omeruo (Sérgio Gonzalez, min.37), Jonathan Silva, Javier Avilés (Rodrigo Tarín, min.84), Javier Eraso (Kevin Bua, min.83), Rubén Pérez, Gaku Shibasaki, José Arnaiz (Sabin Merino, min.46) and Miguel de la Fuente (Rubén Pardo, min.68)Stadium:Vallecas Soccer FieldGoals:Miguel de la Fuente (0-1, min. 13) and Óscar Trejo (1-1, min. 58)