Distribution of points at the Opel Arena: Mainz 05 1-1 Hertha Berlin

05/03/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Mainz and the Hertha tied to one in the match held this Monday in the Opel Arena. The Mainz 05 He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Bayern Munich in his fiefdom (2-1) and the other in front of Werder Bremen away (0-1) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. As for the visiting team, the Hertha Berlin did not pass the tables with a score of 2-2 against the Borussia Mönchengladbach. After the match, the Maguntino team was placed in twelfth position, while the Hertha, for his part, is sixteenth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the match started in a positive way for the Blue and Whites, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Lucas Tousart in minute 36. The local team put the tie with a goal from Philipp Mwene moments before the final whistle, in the 40th, concluding the first period with the result of 1-1.

In the second part both the Mainz and the Hertha They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (1-1).

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Alexander Hack, Robert Glatzel, Danny Latza, Robin quaison Y Daniel Brosinski replacing Stefan bell, Adam Szalai, Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Onisiwo Y Danny Da Costa. The changes of the Hertha Berlin They were Dedryck Boyata, Santiago Ascacíbar, Vladimir Darida, Nemanja Radonjic Y Krzysztof Piatek, which entered through Sami khedira, Lucas Tousart, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Matheus Cunha Y Jhon Cordoba.

The referee of the match showed five yellow cards. Of the two teams, Stefan bell Y Leandro martins of the local team and Lucas Tousart, Matheus Cunha Y Santiago Ascacíbar The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Hertha Berlin he ranked 16th in the table with 27 points, with a permanent playoff spot. For his part, Mainz 05 With this point achieved, he reached twelfth place with 35 points after the game.

The Mainz 05 will face on the following day Eintracht Frankfurt and the Hertha Berlin will play against him SC Freiburg.

Data sheetMainz 05:Robin Zentner, Juste, Stefan Bell (Alexander Hack, min.37), Moussa Niakhate, Danny Da Costa (Daniel Brosinski, min.84), Dominik Kohr, Leandro Martins, Jean-Paul Boetius (Danny Latza, min.84), Philipp Mwene, Adam Szalai (Robert Glatzel, min.72) and Karim Onisiwo (Robin Quaison, min.84)Hertha Berlin:Alexander Schwolow, Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Vladimir Darida, min.61), Sami Khedira (Dedryck Boyata, min.61), Lucas Tousart (Santiago Ascacíbar, min.61), Matteo Guendouzi, Maximilian Mittelstadt , Jhon Córdoba (Krzysztof Piatek, min. 80) and Matheus Cunha (Nemanja Radonjic, min. 71)Stadium:Opel ArenaGoals:Lucas Tousart (0-1, min. 36) and Philipp Mwene (1-1, min. 40)