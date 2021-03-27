Distribution of points at the Estadio del Mediterráneo: Almería 1-1 Leganés

03/27/2021 at 21:18 CET

The Almeria and the Leganes tied to one in the game played this Saturday in the Mediterranean Stadium. The Almeria He approached the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against the SD Ponferradina. On the visitors’ side, the Leganes he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the CF Fuenlabrada. With this result, the Almeria team is third after the end of the match, while the Leganes is fourth.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Almeria, which premiered its luminous thanks to the goal of Manu Morlanes at 90 minutes. The Madrid team put the tables through a maximum penalty of Juan Muñoz shortly before the end, specifically in 90. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Almeria who entered the game were Juan Villar, Corpas, Francisco Villalba and Joao carvalho replacing Samu, Brian Rodriguez, Ivan Balliu and Jose Carlos Lazo, while changes in the Leganes They were Luis Perea, Juan Muñoz, Jose Arnaiz and Roberto Rosales, who entered to replace Sabin merino, Borja Bastón, Javier Hernandez Carrera and Ruben Pardo.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: three yellow cards to the Almeria, specifically to Ivanildo Fernandes, Manu Morlanes and Nikola Maras and three to Leganes (Sergio Gonzalez, Kenneth Omeruo and Asier Risk). Also, there was a red card to Ruben Perez by the visiting team.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Leganes it was located in the fourth place of the table with 54 points, occupying a place of access to the playoff of promotion to First Division. For his part, Almeria With this point achieved, he reached third place with 57 points, with a place of access to the playoff promotion to the First Division, after the match.

The next day both teams will play at home. The Almeria team will do it against him Malaga, Meanwhile he Leganes will face the Majorca.

Data sheetAlmeria:Asier Riesgo, Sergi Palencia, Unai Bustinza, Sergio Gonzalez, Kenneth Omeruo, Javier Hernández Carrera, Rubén Pardo, Rubén Pérez, Gaku Shibasaki, Sabin Merino and Borja BastónLeganes:Giorgi Makaridze, Ivan Balliu, Nikola Maras, Ivanildo Fernandes, Sergio Akieme, Brian Rodríguez, Lucas Robertone, Manu Morlanes, Samu, Jose Carlos Lazo and Umar SadiqStadium:Mediterranean StadiumGoals:Manu Morlanes (1-0, min. 90) and Juan Muñoz (1-1, min. 90)