The federal government’s security cabinet considered that the distribution of pantries by organized crime, during the contingency by the coronavirus It is an isolated event and not a widespread practice in the country.

Olga Sánchez Cordero, head of the Ministry of the Interior, indicated that this matter has already been discussed in the security meetings held with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador every morning, however, members of the cabinet They explained that the distribution of pantries with logos of the New Generation Cartel or the Gulf Cartel is an isolated phenomenon.

“We discussed it in the security meetings, the response given by both the security secretary and the head of the National Guard is that they are isolated events, it’s not even remotely in all places, there are very specific places and from time to time these pantries are being distributed to you“Sánchez Cordero said in a videoconference with the media.

In the meeting in which he reported on the actions they are taking to prevent gender violence, Sánchez Cordero also pointed out that criminal groups publish the delivery of pantries on social networks to appear in solidarity.

“They upload it to the networks to give the impression that they are being supportive in this contingency, but beyond these isolated events, we do not have any knowledge that this occurs in a general way, much less in the entire country,” he said.

