The distribution of Ponyta Galar with Hidden Skill, which will be delivered to all those who decide to access to the Sword / Shield Pokémon Mystery Gift. This Ponyta is the second special Pokémon that Game Freak delivers in this eighth generation in commemoration of the arrival of the first Pokémon Sword / Shield Expansion Pass DLC.

Serebii Update: The Galarian Ponyta and Poké Ball Set Gifts are now available over Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword & Shield. These run until June 4th 23:59 UTC. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/82E3IrRUjf – Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 29, 2020

Also, as we can see in Serebii’s tweet, Ponyta will not arrive alone, since We can also download a batch of various Poké Balls on our Nintendo Switch that will help us in our adventure.

The four deals in Pokémon Sword / Shield

As many of you could discover last week Game Freak dealt out Mr. Mime Galar via Mystery Gift, which was also accompanied by another gift of various Poké Balls. Well this move can be considered as a countdown to the arrival of the first DLC of the Season Pass, since there will be four different casts of four Pokémon in their Galar version.

These four are:

Mr. Mime Galar, which was already distributed last week.

Ponyta galar, which is being distributed right now

Meowth Galar, which will arrive sometime in the next two weeks.

Corsola Galar, which will also arrive during the two weeks remaining for the arrival of the first DLC.

The distribution of these four Pokémon has unleashed numerous theories, since during the announcement of this event, Game Freak said that they were going to offer us four Pokémon that would help us during our new adventure. Will they be important in future Expansion Pass DLC’s? Are they indicating that it is very likely that the evolutions of these four Pokémon will have a Gigamax version? As we were saying, the theories are numerous, and we can only wait until the end of June, when we will finally have this first DLC in our hands, to be able to solve those doubts, if there is no Pokémon Direct before.

