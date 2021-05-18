Distressing rescue: hero cops avoided fatal run-over in NYC Subway

Yesterday afternoon, Officers Cerny and Lamour from @NYPD Transit District 2, observed a man have a medical episode and fall onto the tracks as a train was approaching the station. They quickly signaled to the train to stop, and jumped down to help the man until EMS arrived. pic.twitter.com/3K3HyZsP7W – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 17, 2021

Two NYPD cops saved a man who collapsed on a subway platform from New York and fell on the tracks as an A train approached the station in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Officers Christopher Cerny and Gary Lamour saw the unidentified man who suffered a medical episode and fell on the railroad station tracks. 14th street and 8th avenue Sunday, police said.

Body camera footage posted on Twitter showed one of the officers pointing the way with a flashlight as a northbound A train illuminates the tunnel approaching the station. After the Subway stopped, one of the officers jumped onto the tracks and helped lift the man back to the platform, the New York Post noted.

He was later taken by paramedics to Bellevue Hospital, according to the New York Police Department. Traffic Chief Kathleen O’Reilly praised the officers in posting the video and commented “A glimpse of how traffic cops saved a man with medical problems yesterday.”

“This life-saving rescue would not have been possible without the swift actions of our officers and the alert status of the train operator @NYCTSubway,” he added.