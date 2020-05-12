The bargains have returned to Google Play. One more Monday, developers offer us the chance to get some of their best paid apps and games with great discounts, only for a limited time.

Among today’s offers, we can find applications like Manual FX Camera, and games from the category DISTRAINT 2, Pocket Rogues, Alien Shooter and many more. All of them can be obtained at a discount, or totally free, for just a few hours. Therefore, it is better to hurry to get hold of them taking advantage of the sales.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Musific Pro – Music Player | 0.99 euros 2.19

Edge Gestures | 0.89 euros 1.49

My Device Pro – Android Device Information | 0.99 euros 3.09

EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount | 0.69 euros 7.99

Meteogram Pro Weather Widget | 8.49 euros 16.99

Offline dictionaries pro | 1.19 euros 2.39

Volume Control Panel Pro | 0.79 euros 1.69

Pulsar + Music Player | 2.19 euros 3.39

Free paid Android applications

Application Manager | Free 1.69 euros

FX Camera Manual – FX Studio | Free 4.29 euros

Oscilloscope Pro | Free 0.69 euros

BabyBook – Baby Diary and Routine Log | Free 0.99 euros

Equalizer FX Pro | Free 2.09 euros

Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery | Free 4.09 euros

CPU Identifier Pro | Free 4.09 euros

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO | Free 2.29 euros

PowerAudio Pro Music Player | Free 4.09 euros

Weather Forecast Pro | Free 2.19 euros

Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed ​​Dial | Free 0.79 euros

CPUz Pro | Free 5.99 euros

Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control | Free 0.79 euros

Paid games for Android on sale

Pocket Rogues: Ultimate | 0.99 euros 1.89

Alien Shooter | 1.09 euros 5.49

DISTRAINT 2 | 2.99 euros 7.49

Baldur’s Gate II | 4.99 euros 10.99

Heroes of Loot | 0.69 euros 2.39

Turn It On! | 1.09 euros 2.29

Traffix | 1.19 euros 2.39

Mental Hospital III HD | 0.59 euros 1.79

Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges | 1.79 euros 3.29

Mental Hospital IV HD | 0.59 euros 1.99

Gordon Streaman | 0.59 euros 1.99

Roads of Time | 0.99 euros 2.09

Space Battle | 0.59 euros 1.49

Aquarium Tycoon | 0.89 euros 2.39

Free Android paid games

Icons and payment customization for Android on sale

Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) | 1.69 euros 3.09

BeeLine Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.89

Color Gloss – Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 0.99

Simplicon Icon Pack | 0.59 euros 1.79

GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX | 0.69 euros 1.79

LineX White Icon Pack | 0.69 euros 1.79

RedLine Icon Pack: LineX | 0.69 euros 1.79

Magma for KWGT | 0.99 euros 1.19

