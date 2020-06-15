In a moment of distraction, a supermarket security worker sprayed disinfectant over the eyes of a minor.

By: Web Writing

Chile.- Through a video recorded from the security cameras of a Supermarket, it is possible to appreciate the moment in which a employee he confused the infrared thermometer with a bottle of disinfectant and sprayed them on the eyes of a little girl.

The mistake was in the wrong hand, because instead of taking the temperature of the smallest, the man poured the antibacterial on the forehead of the little girl.

According to the information on social networks, the events occurred in Chile.

Some Internet users commented that this error could cause the minor to lose their sight, but luckily the problem was not greater.