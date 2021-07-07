Distinguish between rockets by the infrasonic noise of each

After their thunderous ignition, the space rockets drift away from Earth but are still very loud, and that especially includes the infrasonic band.

Infrasounds are those that have a sound frequency (pitch) too low to be captured by the human ear.

These infrasounds are capable of traveling greater distances (on the order of thousands of kilometers) than are achievable by sounds that are within the human auditory range.

Infrasound can be generated by both natural and man-made phenomena, and have been used to detect remote volcanic eruptions or large-scale ocean swells.

In new research, a nuclear test monitoring system has been used to track the infrasound of 1,001 space rocket launches.

Specifically, the study authors used a global surveillance network to listen to rocket launches in infrasound. After the United Nations General Assembly adopted a nuclear test ban treaty in 1996, an international monitoring system was created. This system is currently characterized by a network of 53 certified and operational infrasonic listening stations. The network spans the entire world. Microbarometers at these stations can detect infrasound released by large nuclear explosions.

These stations also capture the infrasound released by other large explosions, such as volcanic eruptions, or space rocket launches.

Patrick Hupe and Christoph Pilger’s team from the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources identified the distinctive infrasound of seven different types of rockets, including NASA space shuttles, American Falcon 9 rockets, several Russian Soyuz rockets, the Ariane 5 of the European Space Agency, the Russian Protons and various types of Chinese Long March rockets.

In some cases, such as the Space Shuttle and Falcon 9, the study authors were also able to identify the various stages of flight for the launchers.

Launching a Falcon 9 and landing the rocket. An infrasound collection station, located in Bermuda and belonging to the international surveillance network, recorded the infrasound of the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, 2020. The sound accelerated 250 times so that its tone was audible to humans. The research team detected both the launch of the rocket and the successful landing of the reusable first stage on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean. (Image: Patrick Hupe and Christoph Pilger, German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources)

The findings in the new study, and the practical demonstration of how much information about launchers infrasound can provide, could be very useful in finding problems in rockets and identifying atmospheric reentry and splashdown locations for rocket stages.

The study is titled “1001 Rocket Launches for Space Missions and Their Infrasonic Signature.” And it has been published in the academic journal Geophysical Research Letters, of the AGU (American Geophysical Union). (Source: NCYT from Amazings)