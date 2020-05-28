South Korean authorities today called for reinforcement of the distancing measures in Seoul over the next two weeks, where they also ordered the closure of many public spaces amid a sharp spike in cases linked to an outbreak on a commercial ship.

South Korean Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo called at a press conference for citizens of Seoul and the region around the capital, which includes the surrounding Gyeonggi province and the coastal city of Incheon, to intensify distancing measures until June 14 to avoid further contagion.

The minister announced that during this period parks, museums, cinemas and other public spaces will be closed in the capital region, and urged its inhabitants to avoid any non-essential meeting and establishments such as bars and restaurants that take extreme measures and record data. of each visitor.

The outbreak detected in a logistics center in Bucheon (Gyeonggi) already adds 82 cases in just three days since the first positive was identified in a warehouse worker, confirmed Park, who insisted that there is a “high risk that the contagion multiply with force “.

At the moment, almost all the workers, their contacts and the visitors of this ship, which in total number more than 4,000 people, have already been tested and the minister assured that the tracking will be intensified to prevent further spread.

Still, he admitted the possibility that “the infection has already spread to other parts of the region” outside the authorities’ radar.

He also said that, for the time being, the schools will continue to be open in South Korea, and asked for citizen collaboration to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and having to be closed again.

“If this outbreak (in Bucheon) continues to grow, we will have to return to the phase of social distancing,” Park warned, regarding the stricter prevention period that South Korea ended on May 6.

The outbreak around the capital prompted South Korea to register 79 new positives yesterday, the highest number since April 5.

In total, the Asian country, one of the ones that has best controlled the pandemic so far thanks to its exhaustive tracking system, massive testing and contact isolation, totals 11 thousand 344 infections, of which only 735 (6.5 per percent) are active cases.

91.1 percent of those infected were cured, while 269 died, leaving a fatality rate of 2.37 percent.

This note was originally published in López-Dóriga Digital