Distance in three areas is the most effective to control COVID-19: study

LONDON, Mar 24 (.) – A key modeled study from Singapore found that putting multiple social containments into effect – including school closings – will have the biggest impact on efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Quarantining infected people and their family members, closing schools, and enforcing workplace or home work distancing can limit the spread, the study showed, but combining the three is the most effective method. to reduce cases.

The global number of confirmed cases exceeded 377,000 in 194 countries and territories at 0200 GMT on Tuesday, according to a . count, with more than 16,500 deaths linked to the virus.

Singapore, which according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of March 22, has imposed some recommendations for social distancing, but has not closed its schools. .

Meanwhile, millions of children have seen their schools closed in the United States, much of Europe and many other countries as governments have imposed strict quarantine measures to prevent people from meeting and interacting in groups.

Published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, the study by researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) reviewed a simulated scenario in Singapore to analyze the potential impact of social distancing policies.

He found that while less effective than the triple approach, quarantine coupled with workplace measures were the second best option for reducing COVID-19 cases, followed by quarantine plus school closings, and then only quarantine. .

“The results of this study provide authorities in Singapore and other countries with the evidence to begin implementing improved outbreak control measures that could mitigate or reduce local transmission rates if applied effectively and in a timely manner,” said Alex. R Cook, associate professor at NUS and who led the study.

