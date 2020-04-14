Democracy in debt to the society that shapes it.

Mounted on human rights, the radical Raúl Alfonsín attempted cordial social democracy. He immersed himself in honorable speeches and ponderable judgments.

But he announced, in massive concentration, the war economy (which he was going to lose).

By humiliating him, the economy facilitated the renewal of Peronism that always returns. Resignified.

Without a rearview mirror, Carlos Menem took over the backward country. Pierced by a set of monstrously bankrupt public companies.

He was fortunate to be contemporary with the symbolic collapse of the Berlin Wall and the dismemberment of the “glorious” Soviet Union.

With the unanimous emergence of victorious capitalism, the only possible accumulation project.

Something similar to the “end of history”. But Fukuyama had no influence here. Bernardo Neustadt was carving.

Neustadt is still not recognized as a teacher by all the journalists who start their broadcasts with the monologue that goes down the line.

Menem managed to finance his long decade with the money that came from the privatizations. He established a consumerist sense of happiness.

Together with Domingo Cavallo, he faced the transformation of the economy that maintained instances of plenitude.

Without the following of those who idolized the verse of private initiative. Those who took advantage of the flow to get rid of assets and dedicate themselves to selling ice cream.

The convertibility dream – like everything in Argentina – invariably ended badly.

The strangely progressive adventure starring Fernando De la Rúa, a conservative radical, along with Carlos Álvarez, an oral leftist, played another pause.

The communicating vessel that led to the catastrophe.

Peronist Eduardo Duhalde’s transition admitted the dirty work of the transfer.

From underground it was easier to try the daring of recovery.

Just as Menem coincided with the construction of the capitalist utopia, Néstor Kirchner coincided, when it emerged, with the fading.

The magical realism of revolutionary triumphalism sprouted.

Suddenly the subcontinent reeked of popular hope. Distributive euphoria that invited the temptation of populism (that’s what everything that smells popular is called).

The irruption of Lula, in Brazil, and Hugo Chávez in the Venezuela that came to take over. With the greatness that was inspired by the rise in the price of commodities.

Oil and soy. Masterful instruments to legitimize the waste of “growth at Chinese rates”.

They marked another era of glory of quick pleasures, without strategy, destined for oblivion.

The festive excellence extended until the outbreak of the capitalist crisis. 2008. Prices were no longer permanent.

Starting in 2010, the rigors of the tragedies were heightened.

The irresponsible death of Kirchner, first, and the most irresponsible still of Chávez, later.

The youthful emphases of imaginary revolutions fell like suicide from the windows.

Mrs. Dilma and Mrs. Cristina were far from enjoying the harvest season of Lula and Néstor.

The merciful Maduro could not even imitate the caricature of Chávez.

Betrayal awaited Dilma with the final point of dismissal.

To La Doctora a concatenation of simultaneous, poorly managed conflicts.

It was not enough with the positive jumps, in the Patio de las Palmeras, of “the kids for Liberation”.

The debt trap

It is Mauricio Macri’s turn. Good wasted product.

He had no companies to sell (like Menem). Not high prices (like Kirchner).

Due to his image as an innovative businessman, he used the debt trap to finance his epic.

External credits marked by the falsehood of believing that it was a certain integration into the western world.

“Venezuela” was abandoned as a concept. He returned to the delirium pending the first world (without recognizing Menem).

Tens of billions of dollars that were not spent on any development project.

Money that enabled the evil business of making money in the air. Virtual tickets entered as they came with the extraordinary benefit.

Cretins drew the blood of dying Argentina. In intensive therapy.

They had twenty years ahead of power until suddenly the credits ran out. As they were going to end, too, the votes.

With no other alternative, they had to resort to the antiquity of the International Monetary Fund. Own troop. There was friend Donald Trump.

In order for Macri to persist in the geopolitical line, another more delusional and monstrous credit was made by Trump’s work than the private ones.

Madame Lagarde, friendly with Monsieur Dujovne, came up with the only thing that could resemble, in four years, an economic plan.

The votes were already cast, humiliatingly, in the primary elections. To facilitate the last return of Peronism.

An almost progressive artifice, destined to be shipwrecked in solitude.

Chile, Brazil, now up to Uruguay, stamped on the right.

Venezuela bled to death in the inviability of misery, Cuba shortened as a tourist destination. Nicaragua condemned to the benign attributes of witchcraft.

Alberto Fernández, Peronist with radical scenography, emerges with the power delegated by Mrs. Cristina Fernández.

To receive an inheritance worse than that received by Macri, or Kirchner, or Menem.

15 million poor. Stagflation. Culturally untouchable public spending and rigorously insane debt.

Neither companies to sell, nor prices to project, nor credits to integrate anywhere.

But take heart, all was not lost. He was fortunate enough to encounter the providential plague of the coronavirus.

Alberto’s move is risky. But, if given, it is wicked and brilliant.

The priority is to save lives. Recognized act of greatness.

The economy, after all, is already a lost cause. Default is the foreseeable destination. Final station.

The final collapse of the economy is far from the consequence of the noble and frontal fight against the plague.

It is, in practice, the goal.

Protecting oneself is imposed. Have as few dead as possible. Compare them with the gigantic cruelty, which is recorded, in accounting, in other countries.

Betting on universal disaster to dissolve your own disaster.

Only overcoming alternative. To begin with, after the devastation, to be wrong again.