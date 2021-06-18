Disseminate science, a must

However, and despite this, many scientists are capable of generating knowledge that deserves its publication in scientific journals, but they have difficulties in undertaking the dissemination of these works, the expansion of this knowledge in the form of social transfer to a non-public audience. specialized. It is also lacking in Colombia, and in so many other Latin American countries, the ability to provide the most interested communicators with the tools to assume, understand, decode and expand the attractions of scientific discoveries so that they are transferable to society. This intersection is currently experiencing a time of high growth potential in the region, and it is an option (to generate communication synergies between scientists and scientific communicators) that must be consolidated. Especially, after the pandemic that still survives, and that needs more than ever communication training for the public to distinguish between information and between anything else, between investigative facts and pseudo-based opinions, between what is going to serve them and that which is a fallacy, a falsehood. In response to all this, higher education cannot stand on its back. In fact, the Official Master in Social Communication of Scientific Research of the International University of Valencia / VIU is, in this sense, thought, defined and polished so that scientists and journalists, communicators and researchers, disseminators and educators, find the point of Contact necessary so that the communication of science is not only a reality today, but also a path of deepening in the future that facilitates those interested in how to fit into a growing market niche, which has only just begun after the covid19. Because the best academic programs are the ones that offer answers to the most relevant challenges. And disseminating science, today, seems, without a doubt, one of the truly important, only available to those who have the best tools for it.