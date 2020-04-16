Through Instagram, fans ask that Telemundo’s “short” be dressed well again

Adamari López They have a good 2020 in relation to the wardrobe with which he appears in A New Day, his new figure and the clothes with which he conducted the morning program of Telemundo, for the most part, have been liked by the public, until today.

The Puerto Rican appeared on the show in white pants and a red shirt. The color scheme is perfect, but the ensemble itself seems to have been disliked by viewers.

measures2105

@unnuevodia I don’t like how those clothes fit the beauty Adamaris, she was doing very well a few days ago, what happened?

richtermagdalena3

I don’t like how seven

bellasanchez011

Adamaris nomas needs 1 pony

mayrard97

Those clothes do not favor Damaris at all

ejdrw1985

ADAMIS LÓPEZ THAT PANT LOOKS UGLY

diazdelriego

By God Ada, don’t let them dress you more…. wear youthful clothes according to your height. You have nothing left with those white pants. You are beautiful 😍

Instagram users are also constantly asking on Instagram about the Telemundo Internacional signal, because according to what the program says, it can no longer be seen in countries like Venezuela, Guatemala, Panama, among others.

The complaints, unfortunately, have not been resolved by the program, at least not through their Instagram, which is where they have received constant questions.

marsolqueremel

Too bad they removed him from Telemundo Internacional, I miss them kisses from Caracas Venezuela

Profile picture of gladysothy

gladysothy

Someone tell me why they don’t broadcast the program in Guatemala.

marilix_garcia

SOMEONE CAN ANSWER THOSE WHO ASK WHY THE PROGRAM IS NOT SEEN IN THEIR COUNTRY. 🙄

