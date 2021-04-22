Disrupted sleep is associated with increased risk of death

Sleep disruption is related to an increased risk of death from different causes, a very clear association in women.

Nature offers a huge range of possibilities regarding sleep. There are mammals, such as koalas, opossums or sloths, capable of spending more than twenty hours a day sleeping, while other species, such as giraffes, sheep or horses, spend only two or three hours a day sleeping. For our part, human beings spend approximately a third of our lives sleeping and that evolution has reserved this enormous amount of time should be a clear indication that, far from being wasted time, sleep must have an important purpose.

Until just a few decades ago we did not know much about what tasks and physiological mechanisms are activated when we sleep, but in recent years the results have accelerated and we already have a good number of studies that are beginning to reveal the reasons why we need sleep so much. The most recent research makes it clear that our brain needs those hours of sleep to store, organize and consolidate the memories acquired during the day, thus reinforcing long-term memory. This effect is so prominent that even a short nap is beneficial to better organize our memories.

We have also learned that our brain uses the hours of sleep to get rid of the waste accumulated during the day. In the same way that at home we take out the garbage at night, our brain also takes advantage of this period to eliminate potentially toxic substances and evacuates them through the circulatory system that leads to the liver so that they are finally degraded. In this sense, we know that lack of sleep increases the chances of suffering from Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. The percentage is so significant that a 2015 study found that those who do not sleep adequately may have a 68% higher risk of these types of neurodegenerative disorders than those who rested well.

Read more

The damages of not having a restful sleep go beyond the cognitive effects since, also recently, it has been discovered that those people who sleep poorly, with frequent interruptions of sleep, have a 34% higher risk of accumulating fatty deposits in the arteries than those that jerk to sleep. This study, carried out by different Spanish cardiologists, including the prestigious doctor Valentín Fuster, appeared published a couple of years ago and, just a few days ago, has been continued with a new work that confirms the relationship between interrupted sleep and the development of significant cardiovascular risks.

The work, published yesterday in the European Heart Journal, has been carried out by researchers from the Carlos III National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and represents confirmation of the link between sleep interruption and an increased risk of death from multiple causes, with a somewhat enigmatic addition: it occurs more clearly in women.

The study of 8,001 men and women found that women who experienced unconscious wakefulness more frequently and for longer periods had almost twice the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease during an average follow-up of 6 to 11 years, compared with the risk in the female population in general. The association was less clear in men, and their risk of cardiovascular death increased by just over a quarter compared to the general male population.

Obstructive sleep apnea, loud noises and, in general, noise pollution are some of the most common causes of nocturnal awakenings that cause our sleep to be of poor quality. “These people will feel exhausted and tired in the morning due to sleep fragmentation, even though they are unaware of awakenings and interruptions in sleep.” We knew that sleep duration (either too short or too long) is associated with increased risk of death from different causes, mainly cardiovascular, we now also know with certainty that there is a clear link between sleep interruptions and the risk of death.

More interesting articles about sleep on Yahoo:

Scientific references and more information:

Inés García-Lunar, Valentín Fuster, Borja Ibanez “Good night, sleep tight” European Heart Journal (2021) DOI: 10.1093 / eurheartj / ehab181

Fuster, V. et al. “Association of Sleep Duration and Quality With Subclinical Atherosclerosis.” Journal of the American College of Cardiology, (2019) DOI: 10.1016 / j.jacc.2018.10.060.