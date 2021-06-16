“Disrespecting a player is disappointing”

06/15/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

.

Raúl de Tomás, Espanyol forward, asked for respect from the fans of the Spanish team towards Álvaro Morata and that the behavior of the La Cartuja stands change in the Eurocup matches against Poland and Slovakia.

“You do not know the damage you do,” De Tomás lamented on social networks with a photo of Morata, to which he showed all his support.

“As a colleague by profession and sharing position on the field, opinions and tastes will always be respected, but disrespect for a player from our national team is disappointing.“, it manifested.

If Spain wants to go far in the tournament, Raúl de Tomás asked for maximum support from the team from the stands. “To win, a nation has to support until the last game, whatever happens. That is why I am Spanish, because when you are united, nothing can stop this country.”