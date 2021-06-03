Disrespectful and unnecessary: ​​Stephanie and Michelle Salas respond to the end of Luis Miguel, the series – El Sol de México

Last Sunday the Luis Miguel series came to an end, and one of the scenes that gave the most to talk about on social networks was the sexual encounter between the character of Michelle (Macarena Achaga) and the singer’s Manager, Mauricio (Fernando Guallar ), given the partial nude of the actress, and the explicit way in which that moment was represented.

Before the comments of the fans, Michelle Salas expressed her dissatisfaction with the production, for having sexualized her image in that way, without having the context of how that relationship occurred in real life. “First of all, it seems important to clarify that I did not allow the use of my image, my name and my personal life at any time. As well as they did not ask me if I agreed with my life becoming a television series” .

“Yes, I have lived unforgettable moments with my father and I am glad that they can know a small part of the relationship we have had. But I have to say that I find it truly unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate the way the production decides to treat a wife, his daughter, to finish the chapter of his story. Sexually explicitly at 19 years of age and violate her privacy, “reads part of the message he shared in his Instagram stories.

For her part, her mother Stephanie Salas supported her words through a photo shared on her profile, where Michelle and her sister Camila appear, at 7 years and 7 months of age respectively. In the caption, the singer highlighted her intention to always defend the home she formed with her daughters, and above all the care she has put into her private life.

“Today, as a mother of a family, I deeply support the sincere and painful words that have come from my daughter’s heart, in defense of her person. I find it reprehensible, unnecessary and in bad taste, the way in which they have portrayed her my daughter Michelle the creative and involved in the second season of the series of Mr. Gallego, father of my daughter, “he wrote.

So far, neither the production nor Luis Miguel has spoken about it, but dozens of fans have supported Stephanie and Michelle’s words with messages of encouragement.