One of the biggest litigations in the world of the decade, between the Brazilian Embraer and the American Boeing, if confirmed, will take place in the United States Justice, in particular the Southern District of New York, as the parties defined in the memorandum of understanding, signed a long time ago. more than two years and that was obtained by Broadcast. Tomorrow, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer has already called investors for a conference call at 9 am, when it should raise the tone against Boeing, after the company canceled the $ 5.2 billion deal.

The application of New York law in the dispute would be unfavorable for the Brazilian, according to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “NY law tends to protect what is in the contract. It is much more difficult to declare a clause null and void. In Brazil, if it were proved that Boeing acted with serious guilt or intent, there would be a very high chance that possible clauses limiting damage to be reversed, “said one of the sources. All clauses in the contract, however, are still unknown. “There are some contracts where even the costs of the M&A operation cannot be charged if the agreement does not happen,” explained the source.

In any case, the expectation, according to experts, is a long litigation process between competitors, exactly at a time of great difficulties in the face of the consequences of the crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the aviation sector. Sought, Embraer said it will not comment on the elected court for possible litigation. The company added that it closed 2019 with a solid cash position and has no significant debt in the next two years. “Even so, we will start to adopt additional measures to preserve our liquidity and maintain our solid finances during these turbulent times, which include adjustments to inventory and production, extension of payment cycles, reduction of expenses and capex and access to complementary sources of financing.”

Embraer had already started to move to conclude the deal and spent approximately R $ 485 million reais to segregate its commercial division. The company also moved its headquarters from Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in São José dos Campos, to the neighborhood Eugênio de Melo, in the same city. According to Embraer executives, in a conference call to present the figures for the fourth quarter, the delay in closing the agreement represents an additional monthly cost between US $ 10 million and US $ 15 million.

Shortly after the deal was announced, the operation’s model was strongly criticized by Embraer’s minority shareholders, who accused that the format hid the company’s change of control. At the time, minority shareholders appealed to the European Commission to try to prevent the consummation of the sale of control of Embraer’s commercial aviation division as proposed by Boeing, since, according to the group, the most profitable part of the company would be sold, leaving it breathless. the remaining. The expectation, now, is that the Brazilian Investor Association will question Embraer in the Brazilian courts, mainly because of the expenses already disbursed due to the operation that did not leave the paper.

When canceling the operation, Boeing said that Embraer did not meet the “necessary conditions” for the agreement to be concluded. Questioned by the report on what questions these would be, Boeing just said that they are “key elements of the terms of the partnership”.

Embraer, for its part, made harsh criticisms of the American and showed signs that the dispute will be imminent by stating that Boeing adopted a systematic pattern of delaying and violating the agreement because of its intention not to complete the operation because of its “reputational problems” involving the 737 MAX crisis and financial difficulties.

According to the partner of Giamundo Neto Advogados and Specialist in arbitration, Camillo Giamundo, the pandemic crisis would not be a justification for breaking the contract. “It is a long agreement. In these almost two years, a series of costs have been accounted for,” he said.

According to Clyde & Co LLP, specialist in international commercial arbitration, Felipe Sperandio, many doubts still remain about the future of this dispute. The main lines of argument should be the precedent condition of the agreement (which Boeing said was not complied with by Embraer, which it denies) and whether there was Boeing’s bad faith in supposedly procrastinating the process to justify the cancellation.

