DisplayHDR 400, up to 360 Hz and QHD

ViewSonic has just advanced the announcement and update of its line of gaming monitors with the arrival of the new ViewSonic ELITE XG251G and ViewSonic ELITE XG271Q, designed to offer the best gaming experience, with top-of-the-range features, and presumably in line with the rest of their products, priced below average.

Specifications ViewSonic ELITE XG Series

ViewSonic ELITE XG251G

ViewSonic ELITE XG271Q

Screen

24.5-inch IPS Non-Glare with refresh rate up to 360 Hz 27-inch IPS Non-Glare with refresh rate up to 240 Hz

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) with DisplayHDR 400 QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) with DisplayHDR 400

Refresh rate

1 millisecond (GtG) 1 millisecond (GtG)

Typical contrast

Unspecified Unspecified

Brightness

400 nits 400 nits

Colour

99% Adobe Color Gamut 99% Adobe Color Gamut

Technologies

NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA G-Sync, TUV-Certified Eye Comfort NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA G-Sync

Viewing angles

178º / 178º 178º / 178º

Connectivity

Not specified Not specified

Sharing design with its predecessor, we meet again with some very reduced lines and edges, that will offer a great advantage when mounting multi-monitor configurations, allowing a much less marked transition. In addition, the good color spectrum of this monitor also places it as an option to consider for content creators and photo and video editors, covering up to 99% of the Adobe color gamut.

Although undoubtedly the most remarkable thing about both monitors is their great performance for gaming, with response times of 1 millisecond on both monitors, refresh rates that will go from 24o Hz of the ELITE XG271Q model up to the impressive 360 ​​Hz of the ELITE XG251Gas well as support for NVIDIA G-Sync image sync technology.

Additionally, we will also find other image enhancement additions such as NVIDIA Reflex technology to reduce the delay between keyboard or mouse actions and screen output, which includes functions Reflex Latency Analyzer to provide accurate data on the time elapsed between a user action and its display on the screen; and the Low Latency Boost, that will allow us to overclock the GPU without affecting the quality of the image.

Finally, as good gaming monitors, both models will come equipped with the so-called ViewSonic ELITE Design Enhancements (or EDE), a series of small additions of design and functionality that include elements such as a Ambient RGB backlight present on the back of the monitor, a support hook for headphones, and other elements for greater comfort such as the very curious support to collect the cable of our mouse with minimal friction that will protect it from wear and tear.

Availability and price

Unfortunately, at the moment the company has not advanced too many details about the availability of these monitors, with the only advance that we will have to wait until at least the third quarter of this year. However, as we anticipated, everything indicates that ViewSonic will maintain prices similar to those presented in its previous monitors, with a price that would exceed (although not by much) $ 479.99s from its predecessor model.