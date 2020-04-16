Their home in northwestern Syria is in ruins, but Hasan Jraybi and his ten children decided to return to their war-torn hometown, like many other displaced people, who are leaving overcrowded areas for fear of the new coronavirus.

Taking advantage of a ceasefire in Idlib province, this father returned to Ariha, where he settled in a small apartment that an acquaintance lent him.

“We were in the north [de Idlib] and there the displaced camps are crowded, “explains the man in his forties, corpulent and with skin burned by the sun.

“We were afraid of the spread of the coronavirus. We decided to return, even though our houses are destroyed,” he says.

Officially, no case of COVID-19 has been registered in and around Idlib province, the last major jihadist stronghold and rebels in which some three million people live.

But the NGOs fear a humanitarian catastrophe if the virus spreads in this region, especially in the crowded fields where families live in misery, with limited access to medical care and clean water.

Despite the fact that his house has been reduced to a concrete mountain, Hasan chose to return to Ariha. And every day, he travels with his tank truck the devastated streets of the city, to sell water to the inhabitants who, like him, bet to return.

– “Fear for children” –

Hasan’s family was among the nearly one million displaced people registered by the UN, who were expelled from their homes in an offensive that the regime and its Russian ally relaunched in December in the Syrian northwest.

Many of them fled to the north of Idlib province, reaching the border area with Turkey, considered to be the safest. Hasan and his family lived there for two months, settling for a time in a displaced persons camp near Maaret Misrin.

But in early March, when the COVID-19 epidemic spread around the world and a truce halted the regime’s offensive, hundreds of families took the opportunity to return to Ariha.

This is the case of Rami Abu Raed, who spent two months with his wife and three children in northern Idlib.

There, the family shared their accommodation with acquaintances.

“In each house there were three or four families living together,” says this 32-year-old building painter. “It couldn’t be, especially with the coronavirus. I was scared for the children and I returned,” Rami confesses.

Rami lived two years in Ariha, after several displacements due to the continued offensive of the regime. So today he does not trust the fragile truce established in Idlib.

“The reason for this calm is the coronavirus. If it disappears, the regime will resume operations,” he says.

Damascus seems for now focused on fighting the epidemic, which has officially infected 29 people and left two dead in the territories under its control.

In Ariha, the first signs of a timid reconstruction begin to be seen. Several men work to destroy half-broken roofs with hammers, while others line up the concrete blocks.

And a little everywhere, the children laugh and play among the ruins.

A bakery has reopened and market stalls have been re-installed in the city center, where vegetable vendors settle in front of piles of rubble.

Um Abdu and her husband also plan to return to their native Ariha in late April. But first they must find an accommodation, because their house was destroyed by the fighting.

The couple and their five children, displaced for two months, currently live in a mosque near the Turkish border, they say during a recent visit to Ariha.

Um Abdu was able to briefly return to his hometown to gather at the graves of his two sons, killed in bombings in recent years.

“I want to come back especially for them,” he confesses.

The woman, in her forties, brings her face close to a tombstone with her arms around her. Her four-year-old daughter Malak follows suit. They both wear a mask, as the coronavirus times require.

str-ah-rh / tgg / bek / vl / bc / bl