Dispersion as a key factor in active management, according to Aberdeen Standard Investments

The fight against climate change is gaining prominence on the agenda of both companies and investors. In this context, perhaps surprisingly for some, the manager’s analysis concluded that the impact of climate change on global equity returns aggregate (MSCI World index) could be quite moderate. From the manager, they estimate an impact of +/- 2% in the aggregate valuations in most scenarios.

The main reason for this is that indices are well diversified by definition. Consequently, negative impacts for some companies tend to be largely outweighed by positive impacts for others. The generally small impacts at the index scale might lead some to conclude that climate risks are not that significant. However, this would be a wrong conclusion.

In fact, our estimated ‘global’ or aggregate effects mask much larger variations across sectors, subsectors, and especially individual firms. On a broader scale, this largely reflects different industry and business exposures to projected changes in carbon demand and costs. Generally speaking, far from being irrelevant, they believe that the potential wide spread in weather-related results should be of great interest to active investors.

Considerable sectoral variation …

According to Aberdeen Standard Investments, when they drill down into the 11 sectors of the MSCI World Index, a significant variation in their exposures to different climate scenarios becomes apparent. The greatest negative impact of our probability-weighted average scenario was in the energy sector. The greatest positive impact was in the public services sector. The explanation for this is pretty straightforward.

At the moment, the energy sector is highly dependent on fossil fuelsAs a result, any significant policy and technology-driven shift towards renewable sources implies significant destruction of demand and / or much higher carbon costs. On the other hand, utilities represent the main winning sector in general. This is due to their increased exposure to renewables and the ability to pass the higher carbon costs on to customers.

While sector-wide effects are more concentrated in the energy and utilities sectors, other sectors also experience significant impacts. This is particularly evident at the subsectoral level. The analysis uncovers a group of “resilient winners,” who see positive improvements in most scenarios. Two examples of this are electrical equipment and component manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers. These subsectors do well as they are a key part of the low-carbon energy supply chain, for example as producers of solar panels and chips used in electric vehicles.

… But the dispersion is greater at the company level.

Even if the dispersion in different climatic scenarios is greater between sectors than at the level of the indices, is much higher at the level of individual companies. This aspect, which is described below, is well demonstrated in the public services sector. In this case, an average positive effect of 18% masks negative impairments of up to 65% and, in some cases, positive impairments exceed 100%.

This wide variation reflects the fact that, within the broad utilities sector, individual business models differ enormously. For example, at one extreme are the more traditional utilities that are still essentially reliant on fossil fuels. In the other, we find renewable energy companies, which benefit from the growth in demand rather than from its destruction.

There is no substitute for company-level analysis

Scenario-based analysis can certainly provide a more complete view of the climate-related risks and opportunities at the company level. However, the large variation in results at this level really underscores the potential usefulness of understanding specific business models and how they are adapted to avoid substantial climate-related risks and opportunities.

This includes how companies are credibly preparing for the energy transition towards net zero carbon emissions in their business strategies. By definition, active investment approaches that consider all relevant factors to justify investment in a business are one of the best solutions. That said, there are also some systematic opportunities for investment strategies leaning towards climate transition winners and for climate solutions thematic portfolios.