The events that occurred today in Puerto Morelos are the clear example of the prevailing disorder in the Laura Fernández Piña administration.

For the inhabitants of Puerto Morelos, the acts of violence carried out by elements of the Municipal police it is a sample of the disorder that reigns in the administration of Laura Fernández Piña.

They highlighted that the police abuse and the lack of protocols to act in the detention processes demonstrate the lack of capacity and preparation of those who occupy managerial positions and the municipal presidency.

As is known, this morning five people were arrested with violence demonstrating for the remodeling work of the so-called Old Town of Puerto Morelos.

Alberto Capella’s scolding

The actions of the Laura Fernández Piña police officers were criticized by the State Secretary for Public Security, Alberto Capella Ibarra, who highlighted that, during the operation, the protocols and instructions to avoid excesses against the population were not followed.

Police abuses show the disorder that reigns in the administration of Laura Fernández Piña.

“At 19:22 hours yesterday, ORDER all the Police Commands in the state attached to the Single Command to personally supervise the actions of the personnel in their charge, paying more attention than usual to avoid excesses, errors or abuses against citizens given the events in other regions of the country and the world, “he said.

“Unfortunately, in the case of Puerto Morelos, that instruction was NOT ACHIEVED and acted without planning, evaluating and measuring the consequences,” he stressed.

It may interest you: Capella promises punishment for police brutality in Puerto Morelos

He regretted the lack of empathy and social sensitivity on the part of elements of the Municipal Police of Puerto Morelos.

In social networks, criticism against Laura Fernández Piña predominated, whom they pointed out does not respect the history of Puerto Morelos, as evidenced by promoting the remodeling works of the Old Town.

More from Quintana Roo