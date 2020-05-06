Disney temporarily laid off 43,000 employees 2:35

New York (CNN Business) – Disney’s profits fell 91% during the first three months of 2020, revealing the widespread damage the coronavirus pandemic has caused to its media empire.

Although second-quarter sales increased 21% to $ 18 billion, Disney’s profits took a big hit with the closure of its twelve theme parks, as well as the huge costs associated with launching the Disney + streaming service.

The company’s parks, experiences and products unit was particularly affected by the outbreak.

Operating income for that segment fell a staggering 58% compared to last year, as a result of Disney closing its theme parks and resorts around the world.

Shares of Disney stocks fell approximately 2% in after-hours trading.

A blow of US $ 1,400 million

The company said its operating income in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment fell approximately $ 1 billion due to lost revenue. He estimates that the impact of the coronavirus on all of his businesses was up to $ 1.4 billion. The 12 Disney parks in North America, Asia and Europe have been closed since March 15.

However, the company announced that Shanghai Disneyland, which has been closed since January, will reopen in phases on May 11. The park will welcome customers with new health and prevention procedures, as well as limited assistance.

Due to the effects of the pandemic on almost all parts of its business, Disney also said that it will not pay dividends to investors during the first half of fiscal year 2020.

The company estimates that the measure will retain around $ 1.6 billion in cash, based on a dividend per share of 88 cents.

Despite the interruption of the outbreak, Bob Chapek, Disney’s new chief executive, expressed confidence in the strength of the company’s assets.

“Disney has repeatedly demonstrated that it is exceptionally resilient, reinforced by the quality of our narrative and the strong affinity consumers have for our brands,” Chapek said in a statement.

Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive and former chief executive, echoed Chapek’s statement in a post-earnings call.

“As someone who has been around for a while and who has led this company through really difficult days in the last fifteen years … I have absolute confidence in our ability to get through this challenging period and recover successfully,” said Iger.

Disney + is an expensive success

While Disney’s results illustrate how badly the coronavirus has hampered its business, there was one bright spot for the company: Disney +.

In just five months, the company’s streaming service, which debuted in November, accumulated approximately 54 million paid subscribers worldwide, the company said Tuesday. That puts him in the surprising range of Disney’s long-term subscriber projections.

The company said revenue from its direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney +, Hulu and ESPN +, increased from $ 1.1 billion last year to $ 4.1 billion.

However, its growth comes at a great cost to Disney.

The company said operating income from its transmission unit fell $ 812 million in the second quarter.

