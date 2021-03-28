Disney’s new animated film “Encanto” will be based in Colombia

The charm of Colombia comes to Disney 0:51

(CNN Spanish) – To the tropical rhythm of the song “Colombia dear land” Disney offered this Thursday a short preview of its next animated film “Encanto”.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv – Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

Walt Disney Animation Studios anticipated that the film will be based in Colombia and will tell the story of a “magical family” that lives in a “magical home.” Perhaps a chronicle that could be inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez?

But Disney did not give details of the plot.

However, it did reveal that it will be directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, known for their work on the animated film “Zootopia.”

Cuban-American Charise Castro-Smith will co-direct and co-write the animated film.

“Today it fills me with pride to share the first preview of ‘Encanto’ and I can’t wait to share it with the world” published the writer, producer, director and actress on her Twitter account.

A little over two years ago, @thejaredbush & @ByronPHoward approached me about collaborating on a brand new animated musical w songs by @Lin_Manuel. Today, I am bursting with pride to share the first taste of ‘Encanto’, and I cannot wait to share it with the world on 11/24/2021. https://t.co/dsFyTO5KR8 – Charise Castro Smith (@ ChariseCastroS1) December 11, 2020

The music will be in charge of the renowned Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the musical “Hamilton”.

I’ve been working on this for almost three years. I’m so proud of this music and this story… super super super proud »Miranda wrote on her Twitter. https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/1337199310983876609?s=20

According to Disney, “Encanto” is expected to premiere on November 24, 2021.

This is not the first time that Disney has explored Latino culture in its films. In 2017 the animated film “Coco”, which tells the adventures of a Mexican boy during the Day of the Dead, connected international audiences to Mexican culture.