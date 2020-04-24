Disney temporarily laid off 43,000 employees 2:35

New York (CNN Business) – Abigail Disney is stunned by the Walt Disney Co.’s decision to temporarily lay off hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers after paying their executives millions of dollars.

“WHAT REAL M ***** ?????” tweeted Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother Roy Disney.

In a Twitter thread, the outspoken family heir on Tuesday criticized Disney’s decision to temporarily lay off theme park employees after the company paid dividends to shareholders and awarded big bonuses to its executives. Disney has not disclosed dividend plans for 2020 and the company’s top executives took substantial pay cuts due to covid-19.

Walt Disney Co. announced earlier this month that it would temporarily lay off employees “whose jobs are no longer needed at this time.” The coronavirus pandemic has forced a large portion of Disney’s businesses to temporarily suspend operations, including its parks, hotels, and entertainment productions. More than 75% of the company’s 223,000 employees work for the Parks and Products division.

Tens of thousands of park workers fought for and earned a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour in 2018.

Abigail Disney, a fierce critic of the outsized executive compensation, particularly at Disney, criticized the company for failing to take care of its underpaid workers when bosses have been “raising heinous bonuses for years.”

He previously called the salary of former Disney chief executive Bob Iger “sick.” Iger resigned in February and was replaced by Bob Chapek. Iger is still the president of Disney. Last year, Iger earned $ 47,525,560, which was 911 times the median wage for a worker.

“What kind of person is comfortable with this?” Disney tweeted, asking Chapek and Iger to reconsider their salary and return some of their money to the company.

“Disney will face a tough couple of years, no doubt,” he wrote. “But that is not a permission for the administration to continue looting and razing.”

Chapek received a 50% pay cut, while Iger said he would give up his entire salary during the pandemic. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

Abigail Disney does not have a role within the company. He has previously criticized Disneyland workers’ conditions and wages.

“I am just a concerned citizen and I think that gives me freedom to say what I believe,” she said Tuesday. “But I am an heiress. And I carry this name with me everywhere. And I have a conscience that makes it very difficult for me to sit down when I see abuses taking place with that name. ”

